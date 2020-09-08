When life gets you down, remember there is one thing that will always leave a smile on your face… ALDI Special Buys.

Every week, the supermarket locks and loads with some incredible items for a hot price, but this one seriously tops the lot.

They are about to sell a massive 16 litre air fryer for just $149 – and it features a rotisserie, oven and dehydrator functions.

People have become obsessed with the kitchen tool as of late for their versatility and their ability to quickly whip up a meal when you want a good feed.

Seriously, having one of these is a trend!

They go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday 9 so make sure you head to your local Aldi early – no doubt these are going to fly off the shelf!

