Aldi will launch a massive Boxing Day sale full of bargains that are perfect for summer camping holidays and picnics.

The Boxing Day sale will form part of the supermarkets’ iconic ‘Special Buys’.

Perhaps the biggest bargain of all is the massive portable gazebo which will go on sale for just $99.99.

There is also set to be a smaller gazebo tent for just $69.99.

You’ll also be able to pick up air mattresses for under thirty bucks and pop-up tents for under $50.

And those really keen on spending some time out in the wilderness over summer can pick up some new campsite cookware.

A full cast iron camping cookware set is going on sale for just $99.99.

