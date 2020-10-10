If you’re an ALDI shopper you may have already noticed a major change to a number of products on the supermarket’s shelves.

The supermarket giant has begun phasing out single-use plastics from its range of products.

That means that your apples will no longer come in that most unnecessary plastic box or your herbs in a plastic sleeve.

Produce packaging will be replaced with cardboard boxes in many cases.

Meanwhile, unsustainable items like cotton buds will be replaced with eco-friendly version.

The liberal use of plastic by the German no-frills supermarket has been a long-running concern for even the store’s biggest fans.

ALDI wrote on social media that the new packaging is a “right step for the planet.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

News of the change comes after South Australia announced that it will be banning single-use plastics from next year.