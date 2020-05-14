You can never quite guess which of Aldi’s special buys are going to send the nation into a frenzy.

The recently released 8-litre air fryer was one of them, with thousands of air frying fans queuing up at Aldi stores around the country to get their hands on one.

Well good news if you walked away empty-handed or missed the air frying boat, the supermarket is releasing another air fryer next week.

The 2.5-litre fryer will be available as part of the supermarket’s special buys on Saturday May 23, and will cost $39.99.

It comes with a timer and non-stick pot, and sure, there aren’t a lot of bells and whistles, but who needs whistles when it’s forty bucks?

And while this air fryer is a fair bit smaller than their previous special buy, we reckon you can squeeze a meal-for-one or two into this bad boy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who’s up for some jalapeño poppers?