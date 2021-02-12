If you’re in the mood to treat yourself to ice cream from a tub (like, really treat yourself), you won’t look further than Ben & Jerry’s. The creative flavours are absolutely divine with chunks of cookie dough, biscuits and brownie.

However, the tubs are a lot smaller than other brands and it isn’t every day that they go on sale at major supermarkets. At a standard $12 price across the board, it can be a special purchase.

Now, another major supermarket seems to have clicked on to the popularity Ben & Jerry’s brand – and it looks like they are going to offer it at a very tempting price!

Eagle-eyed shoppers have spotted the tubs in Aldi freezers. One Melbourne customer took a photo of the New York Super Fudge Chunk flavour and posted it to the popular Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook page.

The find got Aldi fans excited, but perhaps the most thrilling thing was the price tag – $8.99!

“ALDI continuing to bring the goods – now stocking Ben & Jerry’s for a great everyday price!,” the shopper wrote.

“[The ALDI employee] said it was likely a permanent addition and here’s hoping for more flavours.”