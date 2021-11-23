ALDI really has everything!

I mean, at one end of the store, you can buy milk, and on the other end, you can buy a HUGE inflatable water park?!

The inflatable water park will be rolled out across Australia, and it features a water slide, basketball hoop, climbing wall and even water guns!

The purchase will set you back a total of $299; however, they have announced they have limited stock, so if you want to get your hands on one of these, you should zoom into stores.

They will be available in stores from December 1st, so it will be perfect for summer.