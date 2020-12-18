Just when we think that Aldi cannot shock us with their Special Buys any more, they go and do a thing like this…

This week’s Special Buys has one product that we never expected to see at a supermarket, but that doesn’t mean we don’t really want one!

Our favourite German supermarket have gone and found this awesome retro turntable, and it’s going for just $69.99 on Saturday.

It comes in a briefcase adorned with the Union Jack, and it would make the perfect addition for that retro vibe lounge room.

The turntable has its own speakers and is packed with other features too, including vinyl to USB or MicroSD recording.

It will also play FM radio, features bluetooth so you can stream audio from other devices on to the speakers and carries an aux-in function too.

But most importantly, it also plays records (at 33, 45 and 78 rpm).

If you’re still looking for a gift for the vinyl loving music nut in your life, we reckon Aldi might have just come to the rescue here.