If you were a child of the 80s, put down your Walkman and listen: Aldi about to launch a sale full of toys you’re going to find absurdly familiar.

We’re talking Slinkies, retro Battleship, Tonka trucks, Care Bears and POUND PUPPIES – they’re all here.

Here are our picks that’ll take you right back.

Care Bears were found on just about every kid’s bed in the ‘80s ($24.99)

Based on the original My Little Pony figurines from 30 years ago ($14.99), there’s a bunch of varieties.

Retro board games like this version of Monopoly which has the look and feel of the classic 1935 edition $24.99)

I cannot stress how popular Pound Puppies were in the ’80s, and these are authentic reproductions from the original – including sticker sheet, name tag and adoption certificate ($29.99)

At $4.99, a Slinky can not and will not be left alone. Gimme a set of stairs now.

The classic Tonka dump truck ($39.99)

It all kicks off Saturday, October 31… for a good time, not a long time!

