With the warmer months rolling in, it’s time to gear up for backyard BBQs with family and friends (or even just a cheeky meal for yourself).

Aldi wants to set you up early and their next Special Buys range will do the trick – hello Woodfire Pizza Ovens!

Arriving in stores on Saturday September 26, it boasts a removable ashtray draw, built-in damper in chimney and includes a pizza stone, cooking grill and charcoal grate.

The oven also has wheels as well and a side handle so you can park it wherever necessary at home.

Oh, and it’s also only $179! A STEAL!

Aldi has recommended that due to its size, shoppers should bring a friend along to pick up the item.

