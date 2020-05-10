Supermarket chain ALDI has announced a labeling mistake has led to the recall of one of their products.

ALDI is conducting a recall of Berg Deli Prosciutto Sliced 100g, with the Best Before Date listed as 18 June 2020.

The product has been for sale in NSW, ACT and Victoria.

The supermarket chain posted the recall notice on their Facebook page.

The recall is due to an incorrect back label, resulting in an undeclared milk allergen.

Customers are advised to return the product to an ALDI store for a full cash refund.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, if you require further information, you can call ALDI Food Recall Hotline on 1800 709 993 and www.foodstandards.gov.au/recalls for Australian food recall information.