This week, we learned some crushing news.

The world will simply never be the same.

We’ve tragically lost… BUFFETS!!!

Those delicious pasta options and pizza options which, let’s face it, have been sitting out for ages – gone.

The endless salad bar which makes you makes you feel healthy for one second – gone.

And finally, beautiful chocolate mousse and ice cream to finish your meal. History.

From the high-end venues, the cruise ships to even the Pizza Huts, we want to celebrate all buffets that have been ripped away from us with a special tribute evening… THE LAST BUFFET.

Jase & PJ invite YOU to join them in creating your own buffet at your house on Wednesday, May 27. Spread out your dishes on the kitchen table, line-up with your plate as you would at any restaurant… and don’t feel ashamed to go back for seconds!

Share your photos from the night on The Last Buffet’s Facebook event page and watch our Instagram stories at @jaseandpj to see how we’re celebrating. Oh, and don’t forget a napkin so you can steal some cakes for the ride home 😉

