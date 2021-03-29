The AFL has announced that Thursday night’s clash between Brisbane Lions and Collingwood Magpies has been relocated to Marvel Stadium.

It comes after Queensland announced that Greater Brisbane would enter a three-day snap lockdown at 5pm on Monday evening following a further four locally transmitted cases.

The Brisbane Lions remained in Victoria after travelling to play Geelong in Round Two, training in Port Melbourne on Monday morning.

“In the interest of the health and safety of both clubs and the wider community we have made the decision to move the match to Marvel Stadium,” AFL General Manager, Broadcasting & Clubs Travis Auld said.

“Marvel Stadium was the scheduled venue for the return match between these two clubs later in the season, which made the decision to switch the venues as per the fixture the appropriate choice.”

““As we continue to navigate the ongoing pandemic, we are constantly ensuring we have the contingencies in place to best combat any challenges that are presented.”

Tickets for the match at Marvel Stadium will go on sale on Tuesday. Any fans who had seats for scheduled match at The Gabba can keep it for the Round 22 clash or opt for a refund.

