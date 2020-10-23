An Italian farmer got a surprise when his dog gave birth to a puppy with green fur.

Cristian Mallocci, of Sardinia, immediately called the tiny pup Pistachio.

The puppy was part of a five-dog litter – the other four all had white fur, the same colour as their mum, named Spelacchia.

It’s understood the green fur is a result of the pup making contact with a green pigment called ‘biliverdin’ while in the womb.

Howeverrrrrr, Pistachio’s colour has already started to fade, and will continue to fade with time.

Mr Mallocci has decided to give away all the puppies, apart from Pistachio, who will help him herd sheep on the farm.

