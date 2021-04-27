Adelaide stood still for three days when a $160,000 Big Bird costume went missing from a circus last week. Kids were lost for words when the iconic character could not appear in the live show. Where could the tall, feathered friend be?

It turned out two men who were “just having a rough time” were the culprits behind the chaos.

Describing themselves as the ‘Big Bird Bandits’, the pair dropped the large costume back at the circus in the dead of night with a note apologising for the incident.

However, SA Police were still not impressed and have tracked them down!

On the 3PM Pick Up, Monty Dimond and Yumi Stynes discussed what went down. Yumi loved the idea of the note, but she thought they should’ve written it in a whole other way…