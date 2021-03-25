On Wednesday, PJ announced to Melbourne she would be hanging up the headphones and returning to New Zealand to be with her family and fiancé BJ for good.

Many people sent messages of support for her decision, but listeners couldn’t help but speculate on who would be filling her shoes and join Jase in the KIIS 101.1 studios.

So much so, people are already placing their bets on potential new hosts on Sportsbet!

Listen to PJ’s announcement below…