Watching a press conference with updates about Victoria’s coronavirus battle has become a daily event. The content can be quite disheartening, however Melburnians have found something to enjoy about them – or should we say someone.

It turns out Victoria’s Chief Health Minister Brett Sutton has gained quite the following. People have praised him for his ‘soothing’ voice when he reads out case numbers and his patience when he is asked the same questions over and over again.

It has gotten so far, there is even a Facebook page dedicated to him called ‘Brett Sutton is HOT‘. Hopefully, Dan Andrews doesn’t get too jealous!

Jase & PJ had a chuckle over it today and discussed their own surprising crushes!

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!