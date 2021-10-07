We all have our own beliefs, but there is something that Jase certainly cannot get around… psychics!

Lauren feels strongly otherwise and as fate would have it, a listener with psychic abilities has come to the table to help her prove to Jase there are people out there who can predict the future.

On Thursday morning, Jase received a specific prediction of what would happen within the next 24 hours – from the moment he received it until the next time he hits the airwaves.

The deal was if it comes true, he must admit that psychics are real.

Listen to the prediction below…

