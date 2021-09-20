British soft drink brand ‘Dash Water’ is on a mission to make sustainable and healthy drinks available to all!

And now, you can find their ‘wonky fruit’ infused sparkling waters in over 1,500 stores Australia wide! This is the first time the London-based business has produced locally outside of the UK.

The drink is made using Australian spring water and packaged with recyclable cans in Victoria.

The company “wanted to bring a fresh perspective to the market,” and was inspired by the large amount of produce going to waste.

Similar to Woolworths “Odd Bunch,” Dash Water is using ‘wonky fruit’ to fight food waste, incorporating fruits and vegetables that would otherwise be thrown out due to size or shape.

Dash Water is Available in sparkling raspberry, lemon, cucumber and peach flavours, the drink is made with three simple ingredients: water, bubbles and ‘wonky fruit’.

Dash Water is available in Woolworths and independent retailers for RRP $8.00.