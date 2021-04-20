Australia Post has announced they will no longer be delivering perishable food items after June 30.

In a statement to news.com.au, Australia Post has said due to “complex food safety and regulatory requirements” that differed between states they could no longer offer the service.

In a statement to users of the service, Australia Post said “After many years of connecting you directly to your customers, we’ve made the difficult decision to cease the transportation of perishable food items across all StarTrack services, including Road Express, Premium, Next Flight and Courier.’’

“Perishable items include any item that requires temperature control during transportation and delivery, including meat, eggs, poultry, fish, game, dairy, cheese, fruit and vegetables, and frozen meals.”

Australia Post said in its statement it was aware of the impact the decision could have on producers.

“We understand the impact of this decision on many producers and we are currently working with our customers and industry regulators to determine a path forward,” the statement said.

“This includes meeting with food safety regulators and health authorities to discuss the regulations imposed on Australia Post.”

