Whether you’re someone who likes a little baby succulent by the window or your home is flourishing with greenery, it’s pretty clear Melburnians love to fill their homes with indoor plants.

If there is a space at your place that could use an extra pop of colour or you’re just keen to add to your growing collection, this sale has your name written all over it.

Holmes Hall is swinging open the doors for their first major event and they are dedicating it to all the green thumbs in town – Crazy Plant People (aka. C.P.P!)

On Saturday March 20 and Sunday March 21, the venue will host travelling plant market The Plant Runner with their first plant sale of the year, as well as celebrating their third birthday.

To celebrate the occasion, The Plant Runner will be throwing in a free bottle of plant food with every purchase over $60 to help keep your little buddies alive and well.

Oh, and here’s the really fun part – there will be floral cocktail specials for the event at the bar, plant bowls from the kitchen, a DJ from 9PM straight from until late and last but certainly not least… BRING YOUR DOG!

C.P.P. Crazy Plant Sale kicks off from 12PM-5PM at Holmes Hall, 15 Holmes Road, Moonee Ponds. The party kicks on afterwards until late. For more info, head here.