Gender reveals have really become a thing in the last few years haven’t they?

And this Aussie couple has taken it next level in Far North Queensland.

As seen in the video shown on Channel 7, the couple repurposed a cane harvester to spit out the closed smoke to highlight they are expecting a baby boy.



If you thought you'd seen it all when it comes to gender reveals, this next story might surprise you. A Far North Queensland couple found a new job for their cane harvester, using it to announce they're expecting a little boy. https://t.co/OyAjjYbB1y #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/imKTSw66xZ — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) October 19, 2020

After a couple of seconds of normal smoke, the blue smoke appeared for the baby that’s due in April.

We LOVE it!

