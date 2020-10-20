Gender reveals have really become a thing in the last few years haven’t they?

And this Aussie couple has taken it next level in Far North Queensland.

As seen in the video shown on Channel 7, the couple repurposed a cane harvester to spit out the closed smoke to highlight they are expecting a baby boy.

After a couple of seconds of normal smoke, the blue smoke appeared for the baby that’s due in April.

We LOVE it!

