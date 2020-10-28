Millions of frozen Coke and Fanta drinks are served at convenience stores each year in plastic that can’t be re-used and can be hazardous to the environment.

Coca-Cola’s Australian arm will use recycled plastic for the packaging of frozen drinks from next year and do away with polystyrene.

However, Coca-Cola Amatil will soon ensure that 100 per cent recycled plastic is used, as it did last year for bottles of less than one litre. It has also removed plastic straws and stirrers from its line of beverages.

The latest change will reduce the company’s use of virgin plastic by 40,000 tonnes by the end of next year.

Bottles larger than one litre are still made with recycled PET, for now. A spokesman said there was currently not enough recycled plastic produced in Australia to meet all of its packaging requirements.

While the business also serves other countries in the Asia Pacific region, the frozen drinks decision only applies to Australia.

The Australian arm of Coke has already made news this week after the European division of the business offered to buy its Aussie equivalent.