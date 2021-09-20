Ah kids, we love their creative minds and imagination. Except when you’re going through airport security and they’re acting like a robot.

Okay surely it’s not hard to believe a kid is pretending to be a robot but I suppose airport security needs to be quite thorough in their job.

And a robot kid getting on a plane? That’s a big no-no.

This woman was almost separated from her kid because they convincingly committed to the robot act and security believed him?! Clearly, he’s got a future in acting.

Have a listen to the story here: