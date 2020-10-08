Around four out of every five relationships are struggling thanks to lockdown, a new survey has found.

Isolation-focused restrictions, which have been in place in varying forms since March this year, have reportedly taken their toll on 81 per cent of relationships in Australia.

The survey of Relationships Australia clients reported on family and household relationships from March until June this year.

The survey found that home schooling and working from home most heavily impacted relationships, along with feelings of isolation and loneliness.

A reduction in contact with children, grandchildren and extended family, and changes in normal life, activities, employment and finances also contributed to the stress.

Relationships Australia Victoria psychologist Anastasia Panayiotidis told the Herald Sun that while some appreciated a simpler lifestyle, relationships had become more intense in lockdown, highlighting existing, underlying issues.