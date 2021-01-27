Looking for a VERY good deal on an iPhone for the kids, members of the family who aren’t so fussed about apps or even just yourself, here is some very good news for your week.

Due to insane demand, Coles have teamed up with Boost Mobile again to bring back more reimbursed at a great price.

The iPhone 8 will be available nationwide at supermarkets from today for a limited time price of $359 (before returning to a full price of $429). It also includes a $10 Prepaid SIM so you’ll be ready to go as soon as you walk out the door, including 3GB of data and unlimited calls and text throughout Australia.

Oh, and did we also mention free data streaming with Apple Music? Everyone can get around that!

Coles and Boost Mobile first teamed up to launch refurbished iPhone 7s back in late 2020 and people went crazy for it. Now, the technology will be even better.

Unfortunately the deal won’t be available online or at a Coles Local so you’ll have to head into a main store if you want to get your hands on it.

If the kids are begging for their first phone before they head to school, this is a perfect starting point. Don’t worry, they can still get TikTok!

