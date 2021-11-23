The Bureau of Meteorology has announced the formation of La Niña which means a cold, wet summer.

I don’t know about you, but I didn’t need the Bureau to tell me because it’s been RAINING ALMOST EVERY SINGLE DAY!

La Niña is a phenomenon that scientists are still researching, with cloud and wind patterns responding to changes in the ocean.

Sea surface temperatures in the Pacific affect how the winds are moving and atmospheric pressures resulting in colder, windier, wetter weather.

If you remember the summers of 2010-2012, that was when we last experienced La Niña however this year is expected to be much less powerful.

This summer is gonna be all about HOW good we make it, so don’t get down.

We can still feel good swimming in humidity, and eating ice cream in the rain is quite the treat!

