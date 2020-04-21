This is definitely the cutest story you’ll hear today.

An ADORABLE 1 year old baby accidentally bought a ‘single’ onion off deliveroo whilst playing on her dad’s phone.

Now we say accidentally…but I’m suspicious…. I reckon she had MAD plans for those onions.

But also that restaurant must have been so confused when the ‘order’ came through.

Her dad, Jaime, uploaded photos on Twitter.

Let my one year-old daughter play with my phone and she ordered one onion on Deliveroo. pic.twitter.com/28qVw0qYNP — Jamie (@Jamsoir) April 20, 2020

Twitter reacted appropriately – at absolute OUTRAGE at the price of that single onion.

The conversion is roughly to $3AUD for a single onion. With all the delivery fees added, it came to nearly $40AUD!

What a rip off!!

But fear not, all’s well that ends well.

Jaime kept everyone updated, saying the ‘single onion’ came as a bag of 3 and his daughter was very pleased with her onions.

And that’s really all that matters.

