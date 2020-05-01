Win family passes to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ from the KIIS Club!

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™: Glow-N-Fire brings fans’ favourite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life! 🚘

These tickets are exclusive to you… our KIIS Club members ❤️

Tell us below why you want to experience Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and who you would take to win yourself a family pass!

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ is back with their NEW Glow-N-Fire show presented by BIG W. Catch them across Australia this August. Visit Ticketek to secure your tickets today.

Terms & Conditions