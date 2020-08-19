The controversial Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, once owned by self-proclaimed ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic, has closed to the public after the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) suspended current zoo proprietor Jeff Lowe’s exhibitor license.

Lowe subsequently took to the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park Facebook page, writing: “Doesn’t this look like a voluntary forfeiture? I no longer want to exhibit animals to the public.

“We have been contemplating this for weeks. I will still allow my lawyers to prove the USDA is dead wrong. And BTW, the USDA didn’t take my license. They issued a 21 days suspension. Day 22, I could open right back up if I wanted. I don’t want to. The animals are now in private hands and will remain in private hands.”

PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet said: “Jeff Lowe’s license has been suspended, a permanent revocation should be next, and his tiger-terrorizing days may soon be over.”

Back in May, rival operator Carole Baskin was granted ownership of the park after a federal judge ruled that its previous owner Joe Exotic – currently serving a 22-year prison term for crimes including a plot to kill Baskin – had fraudulently transferred ownership prior to Lowe taking over.