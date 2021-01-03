Zoe Kravitz, daughter of Lenny Kravitz and star of Big Little Lies, has filed for divorce from husband Karl Glusman after 18 months of marriage.

News broke of the divorce when it was filed on the 23rd of December and over the holiday period Zoe Kravitz has been posting hints to a fresh start on her social media.

The pair met through a friend in 2016 and got married 3 years later in 2019 in her father’s Parisian home.

While the reason for the divorce has not been made public, fans of Kravitz suspected something was wrong when they realised she had not posted about him in months when normally she was open about her affections for him.

Kravitz revealed to British Vogue that she met Glusman when she wasn’t looking for love, “I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set. My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone – not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you – and he brought Karl.”

We wish the pair all the best in the future.

