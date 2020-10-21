Everyone’s been eagerly anticipating season 2 of the dark coming-of-age show Euphoria and the wait is (kind of almost) over.

The series is dropping two bonus episodes before season 2 drops because the show knows how to treat us RIGHT.

Season 2 won’t even begin filming until next year so it’ll be a real treat to get some new content sooner!

The first of the two will drop on HBO on the 6th of Dec and the second hasn’t got a date yet.

So fingers crossed Binge gets it together so we can access the episodes immediately!

Zendaya teased the upcoming special episodes on her Instagram yesterday, “We really missed them. Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon. First one December 6th on HBO.”

The special episodes are apparently going to connect Season 1 with Season 2.

The show whipped them up during the pandemic under the strict COVID-19 regulations to ease the expansive gap that will now occur between the two seasons.

They didn’t have to do that, but they did that.

Thank you.