Last week it was confirmed that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were expecting their first child together following numerous rumours.

Gigi confirmed the news herself while speaking with Jimmy Fallon last week, saying that they are “very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support”.

So it would make sense that the soon-to-be parents could also be engaged right now! Or at least that a proposal could be on the way!

Zayn sparked engagement rumours after a picture showing off his latest ink in a picture of him and Gigi wearing matching evil eye bracelets by George the Jeweler.

Fans were quick to notice that the One Direction alum’s new tattoo, located on his arm, is a nod to marriage and could be hinting that he’s about to propose to Gigi (Or may have done so already..?).

Zayn’s new tattoo is Kahlil Gibran’s poem “On Love And Marriage” 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LNHR8ZW9YZ — Zayn Malik Updates & More (@ZMDailyNews) May 2, 2020

The tattoo in question is an excerpt from Kahlil Gibran’s poem ‘On Marriage’, which is often read at weddings.

“You were born together and together you shall be forevermore. But let there be spaces in your togetherness and let the winds of the heavens dance between you,” the poem reads.

“Love possesses not nor would it be possessed! Love one another but make it not a bond of love: Let it rather be a moving sea between the shores of your souls.

“Sing and dance together and be joyous but let each one of you be alone,” it continues.

“Give your hearts, but not into each other’s keeping. Stand together, yet not too near together; For the pillars of the temple stand apart. And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow.”

Fans were quick to express their excitement on Twitter!

Of course, we haven’t seen a ring or anything yet, so maybe the fans are getting ahead of themselves. But also maybe not? After all, Gigi and Zayn do have a baby on the way!

Baby Hadid/Malik is due in September this year with some reports suggesting they are expecting a baby girl, although this has not been confirmed by the couple.