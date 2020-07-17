Zac’s been in the news recently with rumours swirling around that he’s set up base in NSW’s northern beaches.

He recently had some ‘real talk’ on his new travel series ‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron’, a show I hadn’t heard of until not but I’m interested?

I didn’t realise Zac Efron had become a hippie but I’m so down for it.

The show follows Efron and a wellness guru ‘Darin Olien’ on a journey to eco-friendly living!

Apparently in episode 4, the duo visit the small Italian island of Sardinia which is one of only FIVE REGIONS IN THE WORLD that are considered ‘Blue Zones’ which means the people generally reach over 90 years of age.

“I’ve learned so much here, including that the secret to a long, healthy life is not just one thing, it’s many… One major takeaway from this experience is that the locals maintain a low stress, yet active lifestyle well into old age.”

Efron has been in show bizz for most of his life so it’s no surprise that he’s re-thinking his lifestyle choices.

“I’m definitely looking at my life a whole new way,” he says, “I gotta get out of Hollywood, I’m done. It’s not a place conducive to living a long, happy, mentally-sound life.”

I believe you Zac!!

But don’t stress guys, Zac isn’t planning on becoming a hermit just yet.

He made sure to stress he’s NOT leaving the industry, he’s just trying to take on changes in his own life.

‘Down to Earth’ isn’t available on Australian Netflix just yet, but keep an eye out, it should come soon!

