Rumours are swirling that Zac Efron has been hanging out in Byron Bay.

Yep, the High School Musical star has reportedly been spotted by numerous locals in the Northern NSW coastal town, Daily Mail reports.

It’s believed he’s been living in Byron Bay during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While no snaps have surfaced of the 32-year-old, many ‘sightings’ have been reported.

“Don’t mean to alarm anyone but Zac Efron was literally eating at the same cafe as me when this was taken,” influencer Tarsha Whitmore wrote on Instagram.

A Twitter user also added:

so my sister just told me that zac efron is in byron bay 👀👀👀👀👀 — bailey !! (@melbournestyles) June 16, 2020

Zac was last spotted in Los Angeles on January 25.

This is HUGE if true!

