The 93rd Academy Awards will be a celebration amid a cloud of uncertainty following a year of upheaval that posed a dire threat to Hollywood.

Cinemas around the world – like so many businesses – have spent much of the last 12 months closed to the paying public, slashing box office takings and forcing studios to delay many of their biggest blockbusters.

It is likely the 2021 Oscars – delayed to April from February by the coronavirus pandemic – will reflect a year like no other, with fears within the industry the TV broadcast could follow other awards shows and suffer a historic drop in viewers.

Those who do tune in will see perhaps the most diverse group of nominees ever, with women and people of colour strongly represented.

And the eclectic mix of films recognised is another break from the past.

Best picture nominees include runaway favourite Nomadland; the black-and-white ode to old Hollywood, Mank; – leading the field with 10 nominations – and courtroom drama The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

The others are Judas And The Black Messiah, The Father, Minari, Promising Young Woman, and Sound Of Metal.

Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal) and Gary Oldman (Mank) are all up for best actor alongside Steven Yeun, for Minari, though it would be a major upset if the late US actor Chadwick Boseman did not win posthumously for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Nomadland’s Frances McDormand is targeting her third best actress Oscar after success in 1997 (Fargo) and 2018 (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).

She will be challenged for the title by Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman), and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman).

Five Australians are among the nominees for best visual effects.

Matt Sloan, Matt Everitt, Genevieve Camilleri and Brian Cox are all nominated for Love And Monsters, while Andrew Jackson is up for many observers’ favourite for the award, Tenet.

The in-person ceremony will mostly take place at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, with some elements from the Oscars’ usual home of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and some nominees appearing from international locations including Australia.

There is no host and instead the ceremony’s cast of A-list presenters – including Brad Pitt, Regina King and Harrison Ford – will be entrusted with moving proceedings along.

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place on Monday morning Australian time, with the ceremony screened live on Channel Seven from 10am AEST.

NOMINATIONS FOR THE 93rd ACADEMY AWARDS

BEST PICTURE

The Father

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)

Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)

LaKeith Stanfield (Judas And The Black Messiah)

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

BEST DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

David Fincher (Mank)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Onward

Over The Moon

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Sean Bobbitt (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Erik Messerschmidt (Mank)

Dariusz Wolski (News Of The World)

Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)

Phedon Papamichael (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

BEST FILM EDITING

Yorgos Lamprinos (The Father)

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

Frederic Thoraval (Promising Young Woman)

Mikkel EG Nielsen (Sound Of Metal)

Alan Baumgarten (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alexandra Byrne (Emma)

Ann Roth (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Trish Summerville (Mank)

Bina Daigeler (Mulan)

Massimo Cantini Parrini (Pinocchio)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods)

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Mank)

Emile Mosseri (Minari)

James Newton Howard (News Of The World)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (Soul)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Husavik (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga)

Fight For You (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Lo Si (Seen) (The Life Ahead)

Speak Now (One Night In Miami)

Hear My Voice (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night In Miami

The White Tiger

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Judas And The Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Father

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

News Of The World

Tenet

BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

BEST SOUND

Greyhound

Mank

News Of The World

Soul

Sound Of Metal

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Love And Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One And Only Ivan

Tenet

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Colette

A Concerto Is A Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

*The awards ceremony will be screened live in Australia on Channel Seven from 10am AEST on Monday, April 26.

