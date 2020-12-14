Ever wanted to see planets kiss? Of course you have – and now you can!

In another treat from the universe, anyone with a pair of binoculars or a small telescope handy will be able to enjoy a once-in-20-year event this Thursday called “The Great Conjunction.”

Jupiter, Saturn and the moon are set to come together in what will be an epic get together in the sky. Plus, you won’t need to wake up in the middle of the night to catch it either.

“A little bit after sunset, from about 8.30pm, look towards the west,” Dr Brad Tucker of Australian National University said.

“You’ll see a thin crescent moon and two bright objects right next to it – Jupiter and Saturn.”

As part of the phenomenon, the two planets will ‘touch’ each other, giving the impression of a kiss.

“You should be able to see the rings and shape of Saturn and the moons of Jupiter.”

Advertisement

Advertisement