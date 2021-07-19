When we throw open the Will & Woody phone lines we never quite know exactly what kind of wild gear our listeners will throw up.

This was absolutely one of those calls. Jodie phoned the boys to tell them (and for some reason, all of Australia) a story about why showers were banned in her house growing up.

She said that her mum “untwisted the showerhead so that the water wouldn’t be able to come out there”, telling Jodie that it’s “just not necessary”.

But why were showers banned in the house? Take a listen to find out: