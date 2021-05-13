Jim Jefferies is coming down under to make us all laugh again, but he’s going to have to quarantine first!

Luckily, PJ knows a thing or two about life inside a hotel room for 14 days and was able to provide some hints about what to expect.

She could not recommend the exercise bike enough, but Jim isn’t sure just yet…

