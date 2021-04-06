Convicted drug trafficker-turned-reality star Schapelle Corby has revealed that she is considering other opportunities at Channel Seven.

The 43-year-old is about to hit the dancefloor on the Seven Network’s Dancing With The Stars reboot after taking part in SAS: Australia last year.

When asked whether she would be open to starring in Home And Away, she told New Idea: “Could you imagine?!… You never really know what the future holds … I try to focus on the present, but you never know. I’m definitely keeping my options open.

In October 2004, Schapelle was arrested at Bali airport with 4.2kg of cannabis wrapped in plastic inside her boogie board bag. She was released on parole in February 2014 after serving nine years behind bars.

We wonder if she’ll be dancing to ‘Blame it on the Boogie’ on Dancing With The Stars…

Dancing with the Stars premieres on Seven at 7pm on Sunday, April 11.