On Saturday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Melbourne’s CBD to join the Stop Black Deaths In Custody protest. People put on face masks, gloves and social distanced to the best of their ability as they made their voices heard, making headlines across the country.

It would be a strange time for any child to see the protests on the news and wonder what is going on in the world, especially with the extreme footage coming from the United States. The topic popped up in Jase’s household when his son Felix recorded his question for his Aunty PJ to answer on the radio.

On Tuesday morning, Jase & PJ discussed talking to kids about the protests…

Listen to our FULL CHAT with Nerita Waight below…

