If you’ve been missing a little bit of scandal and mystery in your life, then get ready to head back to Wisteria Lane, the home of some of our fav housewives with some big secrets to hide.

Desperate Housewives might have wrapped up back in 2012, but now we can relive it all without spending any money.

Every single episode of the dark comedy series now lives on 9Now, meaning you can stream it from your TV, phone, tablet or computer for free.

In case you didn’t watch the show when it was first on TV, the series is set in Wisteria Lane in the seemingly sleepy town of Fairview. That is until the death of Mary Alice Young, a friend and neighbour of the housewives you will soon come to know.

Mary Alice narrates the series from beyond the grave, taking us into the lives of her family, friends and neighbours and unveils every salacious secret, every sizzling scandal and every sordid affair in the neighbourhood.

The show stars Brenda Strong, Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria, Dana Delany and Nicollette Sheridan.

So what are you waiting for? There’s 180 episodes of this award winning show ready for you to watch!

