“Where is bebe’s chamber?”

In bittersweet news, Schitt’s Creek’s treasured Rosebud Motel is up for sale.

Well, in real life, it’s known as the Hockley Motel, and is located just outside Greater Toronto in Canada.

Oh, and for just $2.07 million, it could be yours!

According to its real estate listing, the property sits on a 6.7 acre site with 1,265 feet of frontage surrounded by nature. It’s fully serviced and zoned as Niagara Escarpment Area, and has 10 rooms including a 2-storey manager’s suite and separate cottage.

Unfortunately, the motel isn’t operational and doesn’t come with the Rosebud sign.

We’ll take it!