Batch & Bottle are celebrating their new range of pre-batched cocktails revealing their collab with Aussie furniture collective IsoKing to release a one-of-a-kind limited edition flat-pack cocktail bar.

The flat pack only has 8 pieces and should be able to be assembled in mere minutes (maybe a bit longer for dummies like me).

The flat pack is made from high-quality and sustainable 18mm birchwood ply and features an under-bar bottle rack, side hooks for bar towels, adjustable width dowelling rails to pop cocktail glasses on, and even a food-grade bamboo chopping board!

The new pre-batched cocktails Batch & Bottle are releasing involve collaborations with bars around the world!

A Hendricks Gin Martini, a Glenfiddich Scotch Manhattan, a Monkey Shoulder Lazy Old Fashioned and a Reyka Vodka Rhubarb Cosmopolitan!

You’ll just need to get behind your newly assembled bar, chill, pour and garnish to enjoy a world-class cocktail in your own home.

For a limited time, the flat-pack cocktail bar will be going for half price ($300), head here to find out more!

If you only want to try the yummy-sounding cocktails then head here and you’ll be able to get your hands on the 500ml bottles for $50 a pop which serves six full-strength cocktails.