Hello? Triple Zero? I need an ambulance stat because I’ve just had a heart attack from this news.

Guzman Y Gomez are doing BIG OLD TACO BUNDLES so you can host your own huge taco night without shameful bright yellow Old El Paso boxes in the corner.

As of TODAY you can grab a $35 Taco Night Bundle across all stores nationwide and it includes 10x $3 tacos, family size fries, tomato sauce and chipotle mayo.

Guzman Y Gomez’s famous tacos are made from premium beef mince, iceberg lettuce, shredded Jack cheese all encased in a chipotle-seasoned hard shell corn tortilla.

Advertisement

Advertisement