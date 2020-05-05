If you’ve ever been to a P!nk concert (and honestly if you haven’t, what are you doing with your life?) you’ll know that the hit singer puts on one DAMN good show.

Not only does she sing incredibly well, but she literally sings while flying through the air or hanging upside down!

Yep, we’d say that a P!nk concert is more like an artistic spectacle than anything else as she shows off her aerial acrobatic tricks and circus-like skills all while keeping the perfect tune.

And now, you can learn how to do some of these incredible stunts from the queen of them herself!

It’s all part of the All In Challenge that pretty much every celeb is getting involved in at the moment to help raise money for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let’s help feed those in need. I’m All-In!” P!nk wrote on Instagram, announcing that she would be offering one lucky fan the chance to have a private aerial stunt lesson with P!nk and her coach/choreographer Dreya Weber.

“Ever wondered how P!nk does her aerial stunts as she’s rocking out at her shows? Now you’ll get the chance to learn and “Get the Party Started” when P!nk flies you out to LA for a private lesson with her and her personal aerial coach and choreographer, Dreya Weber,” reads the prize description.

“Feel like a superstar as you learn to do aerial stunts on silks and other apparatuses with P!nk herself. You’ll also get to take home a custom aerial apparatus that you, P!nk and Dreya will utilize during the class!”

Not only will you be getting the lesson of a lifetime, but you’ll get to actually meet and hang out with P!nk! We’re scared of heights and even we would do this just to meet her royal P!nk-ness.

Plus, it’s for a great cause, with all money raised going directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

We’ll raise our glass to that! Find out more about the competition here.

