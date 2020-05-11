Ummmm…I know, it’s creepy.
You can buy a candle that apparently smells like the one and only HARRY STYLE! It’s weird to do this but- like why the hell not? He looks like he SMELLS GOOD.
Apparently it’s common knowledge that Harry wears a Tom Ford cologne called Tobacco Vanille which is BLOODY expensive so don’t go buying your boyfriend a bottle.
Some crazy ( or rad?) fans in the States quickly figured out that Target US sold candles that toted the same scent and it’s started a FRENZY.
The idea is to find anything that has VANILLA and TOBACCO in the flavour profile.
(I didn’t realise you can buy tobacco candles, has anyone sent some to a smoker? Is this the cure??)
Here’s a Tobacco AND Vanilla candle available in Myer for a sweet $30.
Here’s a slightly upper scale smokey Tobacco candle with hints of sweet Vanilla and Malt which also sounds delightful for $51.
You can also check out AMAZON for candles that are between $30-$40.
You’re welcome!
You can buy these, enjoy the smell, fantasise about getting a hug from Harry Styles and no one needs to be the wiser…