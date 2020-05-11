Ummmm…I know, it’s creepy.

You can buy a candle that apparently smells like the one and only HARRY STYLE! It’s weird to do this but- like why the hell not? He looks like he SMELLS GOOD.

Apparently it’s common knowledge that Harry wears a Tom Ford cologne called Tobacco Vanille which is BLOODY expensive so don’t go buying your boyfriend a bottle.

Some crazy ( or rad?) fans in the States quickly figured out that Target US sold candles that toted the same scent and it’s started a FRENZY.

The idea is to find anything that has VANILLA and TOBACCO in the flavour profile.

(I didn’t realise you can buy tobacco candles, has anyone sent some to a smoker? Is this the cure??)

Here’s a Tobacco AND Vanilla candle available in Myer for a sweet $30.

Here’s a slightly upper scale smokey Tobacco candle with hints of sweet Vanilla and Malt which also sounds delightful for $51.

You can also check out AMAZON for candles that are between $30-$40.

You’re welcome!

You can buy these, enjoy the smell, fantasise about getting a hug from Harry Styles and no one needs to be the wiser…