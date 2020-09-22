Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell have announced that they are expecting a baby girl!

The 22-year-old Wildlife Warrior took to Instagram to share the wonderful news.

“Baby girl, you are our world,” she begun.

“Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year,” she added, alongside a photo of the couple embracing a tortoise while holding an ultrasound image of their baby.

23-year-old Chandler Powell also expressed his excitement, writing: “Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world. I’m so excited to meet our daughter when she’s born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be.”

Back in August, the pair announced that they were expecting a “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2020”.

“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.”