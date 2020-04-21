I literally cannot even breathe right now.

You know how a whole bunch of celebs have been taking part in this ‘All In Challenge’ where they’re offering up awesome experiences to help raise money for those in need at the moment?

Well when we heard that Justin Bieber was offering to fly to someone’s house and sing the masterpiece ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ we thought we’d already found the pinnacle of the challenge.

But we were wrong. SO DAMN WRONG! Behold, the real winner of the ‘All In Challenge’:

The FRIENDS cast are now taking part and offering up one lucky person and five of their besties the chance to be in the audience for the taping of the FRIENDS reunion special with HBO Max.

LEGIT!! OH. MY. GOD! Could we BE anymore over the moon right now?

Jennifer Aniston posted about the news on her Instagram account with one of the cast’s epic promo shots of them sitting above NYC.

“We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time,” she wrote in the caption.

“We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAC reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate the fun we had…”

Not only will you be in the audience, but you’ll get the whole FRIENDS treatment and get to tour the Warner Bros. Studio, plus also, YOU’LL MEET THE WHOLE DAMN CAST!

Sorry for the caps but seriously, we can’t deal.

“We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to… Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over.”

To enter, people just go to the All In Challenge website and donate a certain amount of money to gain entries to win. All donations go towards No Kid Hungry, Meals On Wheels, Feeding America and WC Kitchen.

The FRIENDS Reunion has been put on hold due to the coronavirus with no date yet confirmed for when it will now take place, but now you could actually be there to watch it all happen.

Best day ever.