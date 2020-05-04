For many kids who were had a birthday over the last few months, things were very different. Instead of playing with their friends, they were at home. Hey, we’re not saying that spending some quality family time isn’t an ideal way to celebrate turning eight-years-old, but it doesn’t exactly have the same type of chaos.

If your kid found themselves in that position, don’t fret – The Wiggles have come to the rescue!

Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins has teamed up with Best & Less to throw a birthday party for children who missed out on having one of their own due to social distancing. It’ll be a virtual live stream with interactive games and surprises… oh, and a LOT of singing. (grab the ear plugs!)

To fun kicks off on Saturday, May 16 from 11am-11.30am AEST. Everyone is invited, but you do need to register to be involved by May 10. Go here to reserve your spot.