Emma Watkins will be hanging up her yellow skivvy as she departs The Wiggles.

Today, the world’s most popular children’s group revealed that Tsehay Hawkins is set to become the new Yellow Wiggle when Emma Watkins departs the group at the end of this year, after nine years of performing in the yellow skivvy as the first ever female Wiggle.

“After 11 years of performing with The Wiggles, and nine of those as the Yellow Wiggle, the time has come for me to pass the yellow skivvy on,” Emma revealed in statement.

“Like many people around the world, the pandemic has given me time to reflect on what is important in life. For me, that means spending more time at home, something that I didn’t realise I was missing out on being away eight months of the year on tour, but something that I have really cherished over the last 18 months.

“I am also really looking forward to devoting more time and energy on completing my PhD that incorporates my ongoing passion for sign language, dance and film editing, and to having more time to work with the Deaf community.

“I am eternally grateful to The Wiggles for giving me the amazing opportunity to be the first female Wiggle, a role that I have loved and one that has brought me so much joy and an abundance of bowtiful memories that I will treasure forever.

“As The Wiggles continue to evolve and someone new now steps into the yellow skivvy, I look forward to seeing children and families embrace them, just as I was when I began. I wish The Wiggles much continued success as they continue to delight children all over the world.”

With Emma deciding to spend more time at home and devote more time and energy to her other passions, Tsehay Hawkins has stepped up to become the newest Yellow Wiggle.

Tsehay (pronounced se-hi, which means ‘the sun’ in Amharic) was recently announced as one of the new Wiggles’ cast members of Fruit Salad TV.

“I am honoured to be joining The Wiggles at such an exciting time for the group. I grew up watching The Wiggles and I’ve already loved working with Anthony, Emma, Simon, Lachy, Evie, Kelly, John and all the Wiggly characters filming their latest TV series Fruit Salad TV,” Tsehay said.

“I’m now incredibly excited to be joining them in the yellow skivvy and to have the chance to go out on the road in the new arena tour, I can’t wait to meet all the Wiggly fans. Dancing has always been my passion, and I look forward to being able to share the joy of song and dance with children all over the world!”

Tsehay will join Anthony, Lachy and Simon on the road as The Wiggles make their highly-anticipated return to touring, bringing their brand-new Fruit Salad TV Big Show arena tour to stages around Australia.

Tickets are on-sale from October 22 at www.thewiggles.com. Better get in fast, they’ll go like hot potatoes!

